Global AI summit divides nations as US and UK reject Paris declaration

The Global AI Summit in Paris brought together over 50 nations to establish ethical guidelines for AI development. While China signed the Paris AI Declaration, the US and UK refused, raising concerns about their motives. The agreement, led by the EU, focuses on transparency, accountability, and restrictions on AI in defense and surveillance. Analysts believe the refusal of the US and UK highlights deeper national security interests.

China’s decision to sign the declaration is seen as a strategic move to improve its global image despite its controversial AI practices. Meanwhile, the US and UK argued that excessive AI regulations could hinder innovation and national security. US Vice President JD Vance emphasized a “pro-growth” AI approach, while the UK cited concerns over governance. Both nations are heavily invested in military AI, including autonomous weapons and intelligence systems, fueling speculation about their secretive programs.

Adding to the controversy, the AI breakthrough “DeepSeek” caused a $1 trillion loss in US tech stocks, with Nvidia losing nearly $593 billion. DeepSeek, developed at a lower cost than US counterparts, threatens the dominance of American tech giants. This shift in AI power raises questions about data privacy, security, and the future of global leadership in AI.

The refusal of the US and UK to sign the declaration creates a divided approach to AI governance, potentially leading to an AI arms race. Without global cooperation, AI technology may be used for military and political gains, increasing global instability. While the Paris Declaration aims to establish ethical AI standards, its impact depends on whether major powers choose collaboration over competition.