Tesla in trouble? Stock falls 15% amid growing uncertainty

Tesla shares plunged over 15%, wiping out all the gains made after the U.S. presidential election. The sharp decline came after an analyst lowered the company’s delivery forecast, sparking investor concerns. This drop put further pressure on the stock, which has already been experiencing a downward trend in recent weeks. The sell-off highlights growing worries about Tesla’s ability to maintain its past growth and meet future expectations.

The stock had surged following Donald Trump’s election victory, nearly doubling in value by mid-December. However, since then, Tesla’s stock has been steadily declining. The company’s struggles became more evident in 2024 when it reported its first annual decline in vehicle deliveries in over a decade. This downturn contradicted Elon Musk’s earlier predictions of continued growth, raising doubts about Tesla’s future performance.

Despite setbacks, Musk continues to attract investors with promises of innovations in self-driving technology and humanoid robots. However, progress in these areas has been slow, and many analysts remain skeptical about Tesla’s ability to turn these ambitious projects into profitable ventures. The recent decline in stock price reflects growing uncertainty about whether the company can maintain its dominance in the electric vehicle market while expanding into new technologies.

At its peak in December, Tesla’s market capitalization reached $1.5 trillion, with shares trading at around $480. However, after the latest drop, the stock has fallen to approximately $222, bringing the company’s valuation down to about $715 billion. Investors are now closely monitoring Tesla’s next steps to see if it can regain momentum or if further declines are ahead.