Intermarket securities implements stock split to boost liquidity and accessibility

Intermarket Securities Limited (IMS) has announced a stock split to enhance market liquidity. The company will reduce its share face value from Rs. 10 to Re. 1. This decision comes as part of a strategy to make shares more accessible to investors. The announcement was made in a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The Board of Directors approved this subdivision during a meeting held on March 11, 2025. They believe that this move will align IMS’s stock price with broader market participation. The company seeks to create a stronger connection with investors through this initiative.

Following the stock split, IMS’s total share capital will restructure significantly. The ordinary shares will increase from 128,751,024 shares of Rs. 10 each to 1,287,510,240 shares of Re. 1 each. Importantly, this change will not affect the total paid-up capital of the company.

Shareholders will receive 10 ordinary shares of Re. 1 for each share of Rs. 10 held as of the effective date. However, this distribution is subject to regulatory approvals. Additionally, IMS will amend its Memorandum and Articles of Association to reflect the subdivision.