Vivian Wilson accuses Elon Musk of using sex-selective IVF for sons

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the transgender daughter of Elon Musk, has made serious allegations against her father. In a statement shared on Threads, she accused Musk of using sex-selective IVF to ensure he had male heirs. Wilson described her gender as treated like a “commodity” in this family planning approach.

This revelation follows Wilson’s previous public interest in 2022 when she sought court approval to change her name and distance herself from Musk. She claims that his approach to family planning turned childbirth into a “monetary transaction” instead of a personal choice.

The timing of her statements is significant, especially after Musk’s controversial remarks in July 2024. At that time, he said he felt “tricked” about his daughter’s gender-affirming care when she was 16. Wilson has since strongly denied his version of events, emphasizing her decision to speak out against what she views as deception.

The public reaction has been intense, with many netizens criticizing the practice of sex-selective IVF. Some expressed outrage at Musk for treating his children as commodities, while others praised Wilson for her courage in voicing her truth.