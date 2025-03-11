Jimmy Choo lauds Pakistani designers

World-famous shoe designer Jimmy Choo recently visited Lahore, immersing himself in Pakistan’s vibrant fashion scene.

Accompanied by his niece Lucy Choi, Choo explored top design houses and praised the exceptional craftsmanship of Pakistani designers.

During his trip, Choo visited the ateliers of renowned designers like Faraz Manan, Kamiar Rokni, Nilofer Shahid and Rehan Bashir Jalwana. He admired the intricate embroidery, hand embellishments and fusion of traditional and contemporary techniques that define Pakistani fashion.

“This visit brought back memories of how we started the Jimmy Choo brand-with a deep focus on hand embellishments and handmade craftsmanship,” said Lucy Choi.

Choo’s visit was linked to the Jimmy Choo Academy (JCA), which aims to nurture young talent in the fashion industry. Sarwar Khawaja, Patron of Arts at JCA and his wife Faiza Khan, Company Director at JCA, facilitated the trip, hoping to explore potential collaborations.

“We are not officially collaborating with any Pakistani designers yet, but we wanted to witness their work firsthand and explore ways to showcase Pakistani fashion globally,” Khawaja shared. While discussions of student exchanges and internship opportunities were mentioned, no formal agreements have been made. However, Choo emphasised the importance of Pakistani designers participating in major fashion weeks like those in London, New York and Shanghai to gain global recognition. At 76, Jimmy Choo remains committed to education and passing on his knowledge to future generations. He visited a local school and an orphanage during his stay, where JCA is considering mentoring young aspiring designers.

“Learning never stops, no matter your age,” Choo remarked, highlighting his dedication to nurturing new talent.

While his visit may or may not immediately open international doors for Pakistani designers, it has undoubtedly shined a spotlight on the country’s rich craftsmanship. His appreciation and encouragement serve as motivation for local designers to push their work onto the global stage.