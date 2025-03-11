Hania charges Rs 2 million per interview

Pakistan showbiz’s A-lister Hania Aamir allegedly charges Rs 2 million for a podcast appearance, claimed popular host Adnan Faisal.

In his latest interview with model and host Mathira, podcaster Adnan Faisal opened up on the heftiest paycheck he has been demanded or has paid to a celebrity to appear on his podcast and revealed that he never pays anyone for their interview. “I’m saying this on record today. I have done some 400-500 podcasts and I’ve not paid a single penny to any guest to date,” he said.

“As for the demand, we recently pitched Hania and were asked for Rs 2 million for the appearance,” Faisal claimed and maintained, “which is not a big sum for her and for the star that she is.” “But the point is, that if we have not paid anyone else, it would be only fair not to change the policy this time around as well. Otherwise, it would be unfair to others if we do not pay them because they are also big stars and give us their time,” he explained. “Also, it would be considered as biases and favouritism towards a bigger star, whereas, the fact is, for me, they are all equally big as stars.”

On the work front, Hania Aamir recently won global recognition and acclaim for her role as Sharjeena, in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa in his drama comeback. She is reportedly all set to enter the Indian film industry, with a Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa-starrer Punjabi movie titled ‘Sardaar Ji 3’.