Katrina’s ‘Disney Princess’ gown shines with a hefty price tag

Bollywood’s ultimate fashion icon, Katrina Kaif, has once again left fans in awe with her ethereal beauty and impeccable style.

The actress, known for her elegance and grace, recently attended the wedding festivities of her childhood friend Karishma Kohli and her fairytale-inspired gown has become the talk of the town.

In the viral clips from the wedding, Katrina was seen walking hand in hand with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. Vicky looked dapper in a classic black suit, while Katrina, dressed in a pastel pink gown by renowned fashion label Iris Serban, captured everyone’s attention.

The exquisite silk-chiffon fabric, strapless draped bodice and heart-shaped neckline added to the gown’s charm, perfectly complementing Katrina’s graceful aura. To keep the look minimal yet sophisticated, she accessorised it with just a diamond bracelet, allowing her ensemble to shine.

Katrina’s breathtaking gown is not just a visual masterpiece but also a luxury statement. According to The Closet Diaries, the dress comes with a staggering price tag of approximately $5,300, making it one of the most expensive celebrity wedding looks in recent times.

This isn’t the first time Katrina has made headlines with her fashion choices. Just days before, at Karishma Kohli’s haldi ceremony, she stunned in an aqua blue lehnga by designer Mahima Mahajan, worth $1,020. Whether it’s an extravagant event or a simple family gathering, Katrina’s style remains effortlessly elegant.

With this breathtaking fairytale look, Katrina Kaif has once again proven why she is Bollywood’s undisputed fashion queen, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts mesmerised.