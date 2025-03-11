Physical remand of Nadia Hussain’s husband extended

A court has extended the physical remand of Atif Khan, the husband of model and actress Nadia Hussain, for five more days, it was reported on Monday.

The hearing of a multi-million fraud case was conducted by Judicial Magistrate South, during which the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented Atif Khan before the court. The FIA’s investigation officer requested an 11-day physical remand for further investigation, stating that more individuals involved in the fraud are to be arrested and additional inquiry is required from Atif Khan.

The court extended Khan’s physical remand by five days, directing the investigating officer to submit a progress report at the next hearing.

Earlier, Atif Khan, the husband of Pakistani actress and model Nadia Hussain, was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday,

An FIA spokesperson said that Khan was taken in custody from Karachi’s DHA Phase VI over his alleged involvement in a Rs 54 crore fraud. The FIA took action against Nadia Hussain’s husband in response to a complaint lodged by the group head of a private bank securities.

According to the FIA official, Atif Khan used the company’s funds for personal purposes when he was the firm’s CEO.

The accused fabricated financial statements and other documents to illegally take money out of the firm’s funds, the official said.

Following his arrest, the FIA secured a two-day remand of the accused for further investigations.

Meanwhile, Atif Khan’s wife, Pakistani actress Nadia Hussain, has not released an official statement about the incident involving her husband.

It is to be noted here that the Pakistan actress tied the knot with Atif Khan in 2003 and the couple has four kids, Shadal, Shanza, Sasha and Sherdad.

Besides modelling, she launched her salon called “Nadia Hussain Salon and Clinic” in 2023 that proved she is a happy mother and a true professional.