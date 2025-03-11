Say No to Vani

In Dera Ismail Khan, a father’s anguish culminated in tragedy when he ended his own life after a local panchayat coerced him into surrendering his daughter under the oppressive practice of Vani. This heart-wrenching incident exposes-once again-a brutal tradition used to settle feuds and compensate for alleged crimes.

Vani is not a relic confined to the past. While we wish to believe that the trade of human lives, sometimes involving children as young as two, is an isolated aberration, the reality is far grimmer. Conservative pockets across Pakistan still harbour this inhumane custom. A scandal hit headlines in 2021 in Chitral, where a sitting member of parliament had married a 14-year-old girl in blatant defiance of the Child Marriage Restraint Act, starkly underscoring the pervasiveness of child marriages. Such acts not only violate this critical law but also betray the rights enshrined in the Pakistani Constitution-rights that guarantee dignity, equality, and protection for every citizen, regardless of age or gender.

In remote areas like Mianwali, vocal opposition in community forums has done little to overcome the entrenched mindset of local power brokers. These gatekeepers continue to shield Vani from rigorous enforcement, despite explicit bans imposed by both courts and the Punjab government. The state’s reliance on legislation without proper implementation has failed to curb this dangerous practice.

The helplessness of that father-forced to watch his daughter’s future being bartered away-reveals the deep scars Vani inflicts on our society. It reduces young women to mere bargaining chips, stripping them of their dignity and potential. Hundreds of documented cases over the past decade are likely just the tip of the iceberg, indicating a systemic failure that leaves families with unbearable grief and communities complicit in a cycle of abuse. Even the Supreme Court’s verdicts to protect potential Vani victims have struggled to make a real impact.

The persistence of Vani exposes critical gaps in our legal framework and calls for a comprehensive societal transformation. Our nation must no longer tolerate practices that flagrantly violate the fundamental rights guaranteed by our constitution. Lawmakers, community leaders, and civil society would have to join forces to enforce a robust legal response and initiate a cultural shift that upholds the rights and dignity of every individual. *