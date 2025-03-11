Understanding the Canal Issue

Many people might not like this write-up, but I have never been the one to appease others or seek validation by conforming to popular narratives and being a hero of their set standards. Being a hero is easy and It is even easier to label every politician as corrupt and the system as flawed, but real political discourse requires analysis, alternative solutions, and a commitment to practical struggle.

Now, coming to the issue of the six canals and the role of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). From the very beginning, I believe the PPP has unnecessarily given space to nationalists and non-mainstream political forces in Sindh. Instead of taking a clear and firm stance, it remained silent, failed to communicate effectively with the public, and handled media questions irresponsibly. This silence will haunt PPP for decades, as it took the collective concerns of Sindh for granted.

Legally and constitutionally, PPP has been resisting the federal govt on this matter. The issue of canals has been taken up in the Council of Common Interests (CCI), a resolution has been passed in the Sindh Assembly against the canals, and almost every PPP-affiliated MPA, MNA, and minister has opposed the project in and outside the assembly. However, despite these efforts, PPP has failed to clearly establish its stance among its workers and the general public. This lack of clarity has created insecurity and fear among the people of Sindh, who see this project as a violation of their national resources. Some people claim that President Zardari has approved for the construction of six canals on the Indus River. However, I ask them to point out any article in the Constitution of Pakistan that grants the President such authority. The fact is, the President has no such power to approve or disapprove any such project. This is a federal government project, backed by Arab capitalists and their allies within the Pakistani establishment.

According to Articles 153 & 154 of the Constitution, any project that affects a province’s natural resources and distribution must be discussed in the CCI. The CCI comprises eight members: the Prime Minister (Chairperson), the four Chief Ministers, and three federal govt representatives. The PM has the authority to call a meeting at his discretion or upon the request of a CM. Additionally, the Constitution mandates that at least one CCI meeting must be held every 90 days. However, despite repeated requests from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, letters to the Prime Minister, and formal objections recorded in the CCI, the federal govt has failed to convene a session for several months. The CM Sindh has officially demanded the federal govt halt the construction since the matter is still under review by the CCI. Even if the CCI were to rule against Sindh’s objections, the dispute would still then go to a joint session of Parliament, where all parliamentarians would vote on the issue.

On the political front, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has consistently opposed the federal government’s stance. He has repeatedly warned the federal govt to withdraw from the canal project and even threatened a vote of no confidence against the PM if the project continues. Today, Bilawal has announced that PPP will move a resolution against the canals in the National Assembly. This tells that the PPP has been resisting the canal project through parliamentary and constitutional means. The Sindh govt has legally prepared a strong case against the project. If diplomatic efforts, parliamentary debates, and constitutional channels fail, PPP has declared that it will launch a nationwide protest as the last resort.

These are the facts. You may agree or disagree with PPP’s strategy, but if we are to have an honest discussion, let’s at least acknowledge the full picture.

The writer is a student activist, lawyer and city youth councillor.