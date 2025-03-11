Govt to import raw sugar to bring down soaring prices

In an effort to stabilize and curb the surging sugar prices, the federal government has decided to import raw sugar (shakkar), The News reported on Tuesday. According to a government press release, the import of raw sugar is expected to help reduce prices while also boosting future sugar production, as it can be refined locally.

The decision comes amid a sharp increase in sugar prices across the country. Last month, the nationwide average price reached Rs150.43 per kilogram. Since the week ending November 28, 2024, sugar prices have risen by Rs18.58 per kg—a 14.3% surge. Comparatively, in February 2024, the average price stood at Rs144.47 per kg, marking an annual increase of approximately Rs6 per kg.

The relentless price hike coincides with the government’s approval of large-scale sugar exports. Between June and October 2024, authorities allowed the export of 750,000 metric tonnes, including a final approval of 500,000 metric tonnes in October.

Market analysts link the persistent rise in prices to supply constraints and export-driven demand.

Despite official price caps, reports indicate that sugar is being sold at even higher rates in various cities, intensifying financial strain on lower and middle-income households.

In Karachi, retail sugar prices range between Rs170 and Rs180 per kilogram, while in the wholesale market, the rate stands at Rs166 per kilogram. A 50-kg sugar bag is being sold for Rs8,300.

Meanwhile, in Quetta, retail sugar prices have surged by Rs15 per kg, reaching Rs180 per kilogram compared to the previous Rs165 per kg. In the wholesale market, sugar is now priced at Rs175 per kilogram, according to market sources.