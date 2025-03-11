Five years ago, WHO’s pandemic call shook world into action

At a press conference on March 11, 2020, the head of the United Nations’ health agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, finally said the worsening outbreak could be “characterised as a pandemic”.

Only then did many countries grasp the severity of the situation and — way too late — jolt into action.

The pandemic, the likes of which had not been seen in a century, killed millions, shredded economies and crippled health systems.

SHOC room scene

Tedros had already rung the world’s top alarm bell by declaring a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30, 2020. The PHEIC lasted until May 5, 2023.

Throughout February 2020, journalists had repeatedly asked about a pandemic and at a press conference on March 9, Tedros indicated “the threat of a pandemic has become very real”.

The March 11 press conference was scheduled for 5:00pm (1600 GMT) in the Strategic Health Operations Centre (SHOC) lower room at the WHO’s headquarters in Geneva.

The emergency ops hub was being used for WHO internal morning updates on COVID and informing the press in the afternoon.

The 59-minute press briefing featured Tedros, WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan and Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead at the WHO health emergencies programme.

Tedros took two pens from his jacket, adjusted his glasses, looked round the room and read his bombshell update from a print-out on his desk.

He began by saying how the number of cases outside China had increased 13-fold in the past fortnight and the number of affected countries had tripled to 114. Some 4,291 people were dead and thousands more in hospital.

“We’re deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity — and by the alarming levels of inaction,” Tedros said.

“We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic.”