In a moment that has sent ripples across the international community, President Trump recently lauded Pakistan for its decisive role in the arrest of Sharifullah, the notorious terrorist whose actions led to the tragic loss of 13 U.S. soldiers during the American withdrawal. During his address to Congress, Trump spoke with rare candour, highlighting Pakistan’s “indispensable role” in this high-stakes counter-terrorism operation-a move that has now become a proud milestone for the nation.

Over the past years, Pakistan’s security forces have consistently demonstrated their capability to disrupt terror networks through precise intelligence, rapid decision-making, and effective inter-agency coordination. The capture of Sharifullah is a testament to these capabilities. US military officials have since expressed deep gratitude for Pakistan’s prompt and effective intervention, noting that this operation not only halted further potential loss of life but also sent a powerful warning to terror groups around the globe.

This international recognition stands in stark contrast to domestic political narratives. A faction of PTI supporters is busy launching a campaign implying that the Trump administration’s travel restrictions have been designed to isolate Pakistan. However, these claims divert attention from the undeniable achievement that is Pakistan’s successful counter-terrorism operation. According to experts, no one really knows about the contents of this list at this point. What’s swirling around is pure conjecture aimed at maligning Pakistan at the expense of the security and peace of mind of thousands, if not tens of thousands, of our brothers and sisters, making plans for travel, education, business or even family visits.

What these YouTubers would prefer the public not to know is that the actual impact of this operation extends well beyond simple diplomatic accolades. It is a concrete demonstration of Pakistan’s ability to collaborate effectively with international partners. The arrest of Sharifullah has disrupted a dangerous network of terror, proving that when nations stand united, even the most elusive threats can be neutralised. This achievement has reinvigorated Pakistan’s image on the world stage and reassured allies that its counter-terrorism apparatus is both robust and reliable.

Moreover, this moment of praise carries strategic significance. In an era when global security is increasingly complex and alliances are often tested by divergent national interests, Pakistan’s actions serve as a reminder that real progress comes from shared sacrifices and mutual trust. The successful operation has paved the way for enhanced intelligence sharing and closer security cooperation-a win for international stability and a source of national pride.

As Pakistan moves forward, these successes mustn’t be overshadowed by domestic political discord. Instead, they should serve as a rallying point for further reforms and stronger international partnerships. While the travel ban controversy may continue to spark debate at home, it is clear that Pakistan’s counter-terrorism achievements stand as a beacon of what can be accomplished when a nation commits wholeheartedly to protecting its people and its allies.

This is a proud moment for Pakistan, a moment that should inspire all citizens to unite in celebrating our nation’s strength, resolve, and unwavering commitment to global peace. Truly, when Pakistan rises to every challenge, its impact is felt far beyond its borders.

The writer is a freelance columnist.