Pakistani students in Shanghai see broad business prospects in China

Pakistani students in Shanghai’s Lin-gang Free Trade zone see broad business prospects in China, China Economic Net reported on Monday.

Along other Pakistanis here 27-year-old Zhou Zihan, an entrepreneur from Pakistan, is also preparing to launch his business.

“Starting a business in Lin-gang provides easier access to both domestic and international markets, as well as greater efficiency in cross-border operations,” Zhou stated.

Currently pursuing a master’s degree in International Relations at East China Normal University, Zhou hails from a family with a rich history in Pakistan’s textile industry.

“Since 2001, we have collaborated with several Chinese companies to supply textile machinery, digital printing machines, and related solutions to Pakistan’s textile sector,” he shared.

In pursuit of further expansion, Zhou aims to establish a trading company in Shanghai to connect Chinese products with Pakistani clients.

“Lin-gang is home to numerous high-tech enterprises, abundant innovation resources, and comprehensive international legal and financial services-all of which provide robust support for my company’s global growth.

The openness and favorable policies in this region were key factors in my decision to establish my business,” Zhou explained.

Although he had long contemplated starting a business in Shanghai, Zhou hesitated due to the complexities of establishing a company in a foreign country.

As an international student, he faced additional uncertainties, particularly regarding visa regulations. To navigate the process, he consulted the relevant authorities and discovered that he could transition from a student visa to an entrepreneurship visa, making his business aspirations achievable.

A pivotal moment occurred in November 2023 when Zhou attended the “Connecting the World, Embracing Lin-gang” event, an initiative designed to invite international students from Shanghai universities to explore the Lin-gang New Area.

This was his first visit to Lin-gang, and the comprehensive policy briefings provided by officials unveiled new opportunities.

Additionally, he had the chance to engage with government representatives who specialize in entrepreneurship support.

“Lin-gang not only provides a secure and convenient environment for foreign entrepreneurs but also distinguishes itself as a key development area supported by both national and municipal governments. I was truly impressed,” Zhou stated.

According to an official from the Lin-gang New Area Administrative Committee, a variety of policies have been implemented to support international students in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Initiatives such as the Lin-gang Overseas Students Entrepreneurship Park provide assistance with business registration, policy consultation, operational support, and financial and tax services.

Foreign entrepreneurs can also take advantage of a five-year residence permit, a fast-track pathway to permanent residency, and an expedited process for domestic professional qualification exams.

Lin-gang Special Area has emerged as an ideal launchpad for foreign entrepreneurs. To date, over 300 startups founded by international students have established themselves in the area. Lin-gang Blue Bay Park and the Marine High-tech Industrial Base serve as key hubs for overseas returnee entrepreneurship, hosting nearly 100 enterprises.

Notably, 75% of these companies operate in advanced industries such as biomedicine, artificial intelligence, and integrated circuits. With its forward-thinking policies, global connectivity, and innovation-driven ecosystem, Lin-gang is emerging as a premier destination for international entrepreneurs seeking to expand their businesses on a global scale.