Kenya cuts custom valuation of Pakistani rice by 25pc

Kenya decided to reduce customs valuation of Pakistani rice by 25 percent with immediate effect, says in media reports.

Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan’s (REAP) former Vice-Chairman Rafiq Suleman said that reduction in customs valuation will put a positive impact on exports of Pakistani rice in international market.

He hoped that demand of Pakistani rice will be increased in Kenyan market. Rafiq Suleman said that new export of Pakistani rice stood at $460 per MT while previous customs valuation of Pakistani rice was $615 per MT.

Rafiq Suleman said that Kenya Revenue Authority decided to decrease valuation of Pakistani rice as compared with international market while Javed Jillani and Adeela Younus played vital role in decreasing price of Pakistani rice.

Rafiq Suleman expressed the hope that Kenya is a big buyer of Pakistani basmati rice and exports of Pakistani rice will increase in future. Due to tough competition in international market, Pakistan will witness increase in rice exports. He highlighted that Kenya remains a key destination for Pakistani rice exports, and the pricing adjustment would benefit both countries by increasing trade volumes.