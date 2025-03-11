Workers’ remittances surge by 38.6pc

In terms of growth, remittances increased by 38.6 percent and 3.8 percent on y/y and m/m basis respectively.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of US$ 24.0 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 32.5 percent during Jul-Feb, FY25 compared to US$ 18.1 billion received during Jul-Feb, FY24.

Remittances inflows during February, 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($744.4 million), United Arab Emirates ($652.2 million), United Kingdom ($501.8 million) and United States of America ($309.4 million).