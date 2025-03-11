PM Shehbaz pledges to resolve PPP’s concerns over the disputed canal issue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reassured the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)—a key ally in the ruling coalition—of addressing its concerns regarding the contentious Cholistan canal and the violence in Kurram.

The assurance came during a meeting between PM Shehbaz and a PPP delegation, led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, at the Prime Minister’s House, according to a statement issued by the party.

Earlier in the day, President Asif Ali Zardari raised concerns over the recently approved Cholistan Canal System, sanctioned by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) last month despite opposition from Sindh.

Speaking at a joint parliamentary session to mark the start of the second legislative year, the president criticized the government’s “unilateral decision” to expand canals from the Indus River.

During an Iftar-dinner meeting, PPP leaders expressed their full confidence in PM Shehbaz’s leadership and the government.

The prime minister commended the PPP’s leadership for actively working across all four provinces to meet public expectations and collaborating with the federal government to enhance the well-being of citizens.

He stressed the need for unity among the federal and provincial governments, along with all political parties, to ensure a prosperous future.

Meeting participants acknowledged PM Shehbaz’s leadership and praised the government’s economic policies, attributing them to the country’s recent financial stability. They also recognized the prime minister and his team’s relentless efforts in achieving these economic gains.

The PPP delegation assured the premier of its full cooperation in efforts to drive national development, ensure economic stability, and improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

Additionally, PPP leaders expressed their gratitude to PM Shehbaz for engaging coalition partners, valuing their input, and involving them in key decision-making processes.

Reaffirming their commitment, the PPP delegation pledged continued support for the government under PM Shehbaz’s leadership in advancing the country’s economic growth.