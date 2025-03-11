Two CTD personnel martyred at Tanda Dam in Kohat

Two officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) were martyred at Tanda Dam in Kohat district in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants, officials said on Monday.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terrorist activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Kohat District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Khan said, “Two CTD personnel, named Zahid and Mustafa, were martyred in a gun attack at Kohat’s Tanda Dam.”

He said that the suspects fled from the scene, adding that a heavy police contingent was dispatched to the area.

The motive behind the incident was unknown and an investigation was underway, he added.

According to KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed, authorities have taken notice of the “target killing” of the police officers.

“The CTD additional IGP has been directed to form special investigation teams … to immediately arrest the miscreants involved in the attack and bring them to justice,” he said.

“The CTD additional IGP will supervise the investigation teams,” he added. “[These] cowardly acts of miscreants cannot demoralise the police force. The blood of police personnel will not be allowed to go in vain,” the provincial police chief continued.