Indian media claims man who facilitated Kulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest killed in Turbat

Indian media has claimed that a religious scholar, who played a role in the capture of Indian operative Kulbhushan Jadhav, was shot dead in Turbat, Balochistan, on Friday. According to police sources cited by a section of the media, armed assailants targeted the scholar as he was leaving a mosque after performing the night prayer. “Armed men riding motorcycles opened fire on Mufti Shah Mir and injured him critically,” police said, adding that he was immediately shifted to Turbat hospital where he died. Mir was close to a religio-political party. He had survived two attempts on his life in the past. However, this time he was killed in the attack. The Indian media also claimed that two other persons linked to the party – Wadera Ghulam Sarwar and Maulvi Amanullah – were shot dead last week by bike-riding assailants in what the local police described as targeted killings. The security guard of one also sustained bullet injuries.