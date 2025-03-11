Syria declares end of military operation against Assad loyalists

Syria’s Defence Ministry has announced the conclusion of its military operation against loyalists of former President Bashar al-Assad in the coastal regions of Latakia and Tartous, following the neutralisation of security threats posed by remnants of the toppled regime.

In a statement on Monday, Defence Ministry spokesman Ghani confirmed that the military had succeeded in repelling the remaining Assad loyalists and securing vital areas. “Having achieved the neutralisation of security threats, we announce the end of the military operation,” Ghani said, adding that security forces had absorbed the attacks from Assad’s loyalists and pushed them away from strategic locations.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that nearly 1,500 people had been killed in the violence since Thursday, with the majority of casualties being civilians. The conflict, which erupted in Assad’s strongholds, resulted in brutal clashes between the new government and pro-Assad forces. However, Al Jazeera has not verified these figures.

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) vowed to bring those responsible for the violent clashes to justice, announcing the formation of an independent committee to investigate the deaths. Ghani confirmed that security forces would cooperate fully with the investigation to uncover the facts and ensure justice for victims.