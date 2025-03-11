CJP praises women judges for strengthening legal system

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahiya Afridi, has expressed that the steadfastness of women judges has further strengthened the legal system in the country.

On the occasion of International Women Judges’ Day, Justice Afridi issued a message acknowledging the invaluable contribution of women in the legal field, particularly the role of female judges.

He remarked that the increasing presence of women in the judiciary signifies not only gender equality but also reflects Pakistan’s progressive and moderate democracy, which seeks to recognise and utilise the talents of all citizens.

The Chief Justice highlighted that women judges play a critical role in maintaining the rule of law and ensuring access to justice for all.

He further stated that their participation in the judiciary fosters public trust and enhances the decision-making process by promoting inclusivity, fairness, and a broader perspective.

Justice Afridi also commended the resilience, integrity, and dedication of women judges in upholding justice, strengthening the legal framework, and setting an exemplary standard for future generations.

He expressed pride in the progress made towards gender equality in the justice sector, reaffirming the judiciary’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for female lawyers to flourish, contribute effectively, and take on leadership roles.

In his concluding remarks, Justice Afridi urged everyone to work together to build a judicial system that reflects Pakistan’s societal diversity and resilience.

He emphasised that access to justice should be a real and tangible right for every citizen, not just a promise.

Meanwhile, The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has signed MoUs with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) to enhance judicial efficiency, transparency, and technological advancement. The MoUs were formally signed by Mr. Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan, on behalf of SCP, Professor Dr. Tariq Jadoon on behalf of LUMS, and Professor Dr. Mohammad Hanif on behalf of GIKI in the presence Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr Justice Yahya Afridi at Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad, today on 10.03.2025.

This collaboration aims to develop a litigant-feedback scorecard to assess public satisfaction with court services and improve transparency. It also focuses on enhancing citizen engagement by adopting modern communication tools, ensuring greater accessibility for litigants and the general public. The MoUs further strengthen IT capacity within SCP through specialized training programs in collaboration with the Federal Judicial Academy, covering key areas such as Agile methodology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and emerging technologies. A comprehensive assessment will identify existing skill gaps, and targeted training programs will equip SCP’s IT team to handle new technologies and infrastructure effectively.

Additionally, the partnership will establish a central repository of IT best practices, troubleshooting guides, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to streamline digital operations within SCP. Annual perception surveys will be conducted to evaluate public and stakeholder views on judicial efficiency and transparency, with the findings serving as a foundation for judicial reforms. The MoUs also include provisions for SCP to receive expert support in strategic hiring, including job announcements, shortlisting, and candidate evaluation to ensure the appointment of top-tier professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice emphasized the significance of this collaboration in modernizing the judicial system. He stated, “This partnership with LUMS and GIKI marks a pivotal step toward integrating technology-driven solutions for an efficient, transparent, and people-centric judiciary.” Professor Dr. Tariq Jadoon and Professor Dr. Mohammad Hanif reaffirmed their commitment to supporting SCP in this transformative journey, highlighting the importance of academic collaboration in advancing judicial processes and governance.

The MoUs will remain in effect until 2027, with the possibility of extension based on mutual agreement. This partnership is expected to set a new benchmark for technologydriven judicial reforms in Pakistan, paving the way for a more accessible and efficient justice system.