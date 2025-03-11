Rwanda’s envoy urges increased trade ties with Pakistan

High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan, Fatou Harerimana Monday said the focus of his visit to the business centres of Punjab was to promote bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries in various sectors.

His visit to various business chambers of Central Punjab including Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industries, other trade organizations and various industrial sectors was of utmost significant for promoting bilateral trade between the two countries and enhancing collaboration with the business community, High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan, Ms.Fatou Harerimana said in release issued here on Monday.

On her visit to the business centre of Punjab province and during interactions with the business community in various sectors, she reiterated that there was a lot of potential for future economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Rwanda’s high Commissioner said that Pakistan and Rwanda are two emerging economies, “We initiated dialogue with the local business community in important trade sectors including textiles and garments, education, pharmaceutical, coffee and tea, medical equipment, rice, packaging, sports , agriculture and discussed ways to expand bilateral relations in these sectors in the future.

The delegation led by the High Commissioner of Rwanda started from the Industrial city Sialkot and visited a manufacturing and supplying industry for surgical equipment, manufacturing and exporting Industry for Textiles and garments, education institutions, Sports, aviator clothing, nomex flight suits, coveralls, bomber jackets, gloves, tactical gear, safety work wear and hunting apparel.

The High Commissioner of Rwanda also visited the University of Sialkot and also spoke to the Sports industry and discussed the bilateral cooperation and future prospects for increasing bilateral ties in these sectors.

She visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and met with the senior leadership of the business community to negotiate for increasing bilateral trade.

This tour resulted in enhancing trade ties, the possibility of extending/expanding to Rwanda; Collaborations in education and possible exchange of students and other collaborations in the education sector, She said.

She said the major sectors like surgical and medical factories as well as soccer ball makers were among the areas of interest identified.

The High Commissioner also visited Gujranwala city and visited and started negotiations with the business community in Gujranwala Business Centre and Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) to strengthen trade ties.

She also visited the rice industry and mills in Gujranwala to harness the potential in the commonality between two sides.

The Rwanda’s envoy also visited the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( FCCI); and different industrial sectors including Sitara Chemicals Industries (dealing with operations of Chloral kali plant, wherein Caustic Soda and Chlorine Gas are produced out of common salt through an electrolysis process).

Prominent textile manufacturers that are specializing in the production of woven fabrics and garments also centre of interest during the visit.

On a visit, High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan, Fatou Harerimana had a meeting held with the Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed the bilateral economic and trade ties between Pakistan and Rwanda.

In the meeting governor Punjab said that Pakistan’s private sector and business chambers can expand bilateral economic and trade ties and Rwanda can be a gateway for Pakistan business for potential African regions.

The High Commissioner also made a trip to Lahore and visited a Sundar Industrial Estate (a significant industrial hub housing numerous manufacturing units).

The Industrial estate offers modern infrastructure and facilities, making it an attractive location for both local and international businesses.

During a visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the high Commissioner also stressed strengthening bilateral trade ties and exploring new business avenues in future.

Rwanda’s envoy also visited the 1st FOODAG Manufacturing Exhibition in Lahore, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, the event showcased innovations in food and agricultural manufacturing, highlighting key industry advancements.

The High Commissioner also visited the Roshan Packages and met the CEO and Senior Vice President of FPCCI, Zaki Aijaz and discussed the bilateral cooperation in the Packaging industry.

High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan, Fatou Harerimana visited Central Punjab businesses and the industrial sector also encouraged businessmen to visit Rwanda and explore potentiality in rice exports, pharmaceuticals, palm oil as well as import Tea and Coffee fruits and vegetables from Rwanda.

During this visit to different business sectors, the discussions also involved some bilateral industries cooperation and identified different sectors to open their business in Rwanda.

The visit involved mobilizing these companies for the possibility of expanding to the Rwanda market, for increasing bilateral economic and trade ties.