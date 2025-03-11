RUDA’s team leads successful briefing with 52nd CTP

A high-profile delegation from the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), led by Chief Operating Officer Mansoor Janjua, Director of PR, Communications, and Environment Abid Latif, and Deputy Director of PR and Communications Alishba Fatima Tajwar, conducted a presentation as a part of the academic course to the probationers of the 52nd Common Training Program (CTP) at the Civil Service Academy (CSA) Lahore.

During the interactive session, the team from RUDA provided the probationers with a comprehensive overview of RUDA’s transformative projects. From showcasing RUDA’s achievements at COP 29-where the organization spearheaded discussions on climate resilience and hydrogen energy initiatives-to highlighting its robust engineering programs, the briefing emphasized RUDA’s commitment to sustainable urban development and climate action.

The delegation also elaborated on RUDA’s dedication to social welfare through the CM’s low-cost housing program, under which Maskan-e-Ravi is being developed to provide affordable housing solutions for the public.

The probationers actively engaged with the RUDA team, asking questions on a range of topics including RUDA’s efforts to align its projects with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Authority’s compliance with international accreditation standards for environmental sustainability programs.

The session concluded with a note of appreciation from the probationers for RUDA’s efforts in shaping Lahore into a modern, sustainable, and climate-resilient city, and for providing valuable insights into the future of urbanization in Pakistan.