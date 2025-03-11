Mobilink Bank’s WIN Incubator empowers 13 women-led startups

As an industry-first initiative, Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has successfully graduated 13 women-led enterprises from its ‘Women Inspirational Network (WIN) Incubator Program’ after equipping them with essential skills, financial literacy, and digital tools to upscale their startup, build business resilience, and foster sustainable growth. A vibrant graduation ceremony was held in Islamabad on International Women’s Day to celebrate the success of the entrepreneurs who overcame numerous barriers, societal pressures, and a host of challenges to transform their lives and turn aspiring ideas into viable businesses.

The event brought together key stakeholders, industry leaders, businesswomen, partner organizations, and media representatives, all united in celebrating the transformative power of collaboration and innovation as catalysts for inclusive economic progress. The participants applauded Mobilink Bank’s unwavering commitment to fostering financial inclusion and empowering women nationwide.