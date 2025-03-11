Ahsan calls for addressing rising health challenges

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive action to tackle the rising health challenges in Pakistan, particularly in light of alarming statistics related to diabetes, hepatitis, polio, and stunting.

Chairing a Project Steering Committee meeting on the Prime Minister’s Programme for the Prevention and Control of Diabetes Mellitus in Islamabad today, Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that Pakistan ranks third globally for diabetes, first for hepatitis, and is among the leading countries in terms of polio and stunting.

The minister termed public awareness campaign against such diseases beneficial and stressed to launch such drives without any delay.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation planning minister said there is immediate need for national-level emergency measures to tackle diabetes, hepatitis, polio, and stunting. These health challenges must be addressed promptly.

The minister vowed to address such challenges by adopting coordinated efforts in effective manners.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need for stronger coordination with provincial governments to ensure that disease prevention and health interventions are carried out effectively.

He said that provinces will be responsible for implementing their own health initiatives, while the federal government will provide support.

Ahsan Iqbal also discussed plans to make Islamabad a model for health policies and practices for other provinces.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal, in his remarks, echoed the need for strong coordination with provincial governments to address the country’s health challenges.