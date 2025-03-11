Pakistan to mark ‘Day of Protection of Sanctity of Prophethood’ on March 15

Ministry of Religious Affairs has officially declared March 15, 2025, as the “Day of Protection of the Sanctity of Prophethood” (Yum-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat Peace Be Upon Him), aiming to address the growing incidents of blasphemy and sacrilegious content online, according to Associated Press of Pakistan.

The date coincides with the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia,” which highlights the right to freedom of religion and belief, while condemning incidents of blasphemy. March 15 also marks the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand, where 51 people were killed and 40 others injured in a hate crime against Muslims.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs’ spokesperson, Muhammad Umar Butt, explained that the initiative seeks to curb the rise of blasphemy incidents, particularly on social media.

The ministry has instructed provincial secretaries and Auqaf departments across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, to launch an awareness campaign.

Religious scholars have been urged to develop a comprehensive strategy to raise public awareness against blasphemous content.

Meanwhile, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) party has assumed the role of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Yousaf was briefed on the ministry’s operations and preparations for Hajj, emphasising the importance of addressing pilgrims’ welfare and improving Hajj facilities.