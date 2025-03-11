Three shot dead in Narowal firing incident

Three people were shot dead while two others received critical wounds in a gunfight in Narowal. The incident took place in Mohallah Kashmirian in Haveli Inamullah Butt of Narowal. A spokesman of Punjab police said that all the dead persons later identified as Imran Butt aged 48, Shahid Butt 50, and Zafar Iqbal was 47 years old. Soon after the incident, heavy contingent of police reached the site and shifted the dead and injured to local hospital. Police registered a case and started investigation. Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and sought a comprehensive report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala. Inspector-General Punjab directed DPO Narowal to use all available resources to arrest the culprits. He assured the heirs of the deceased that justice will be provided to them at any cost. Earlier in January 2025, two young men were murdered in tit-for-tat actions following a clash in a playground in Narowal. Ali and Ahsan exchanged hot words while playing in the ground after which Ali killed Ahsan in the jurisdiction of Shah Gharib Police Station. Soon after the first murder, the family members including women of deceased Ahsan retaliated and attacked Ali and murdered him with multiple blows of an axe.