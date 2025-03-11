Minister urges locals recruitment in Thar Coal block-I

Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Cyno Sindh (Shanghai Electric) working in Thar Block-I should ensure the recruitment of local people and remove the concerns of local political, social and respected figures in this regard. He expressed these views during a meeting with CEO Meng of Cyno Sindh (Shanghai Electric) in his office today. Secretary Energy Musaddiq Ahmed Khan was also present on the occasion. Nasir Shah said on this occasion that the company, in its various sections of gardening, security, sanitation, dewatering, pumping sanitation, maintenance, solar plant, should ensure measures to provide employment to local people.

He added that providing employment to local people is the top priority of the Sindh government and the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has special instructions to economically empower local women and people through employment and micro-financing. Minister Energy said that Cyno Sindh will take all possible measures regarding the health and safety of all local people working in its organization. CEO Cyno Sindh assured the Energy Minister of all possible cooperation.