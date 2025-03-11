Mustafa Amir murder case: No drugs found in exhumed body

A report has emerged following the exhumation of Mustafa Amir, who was murdered after going missing from Defence, Karachi.

The report, prepared by the University of Karachi’s Industrial Analytical Centre, reveals that there is no evidence of drug use or poisoning in Mustafa Amir’s body.

The findings came from samples collected from four different parts of the body, which showed no traces of intoxicants or harmful substances.

The report bears the signatures of the Principal Investigator, Assistant Investigator, and Technical Manager. Mustafa Amir, 23, went missing from Karachi’s DHA on January 6, and it took police 39 days to determine that he had been murdered. His charred body was later discovered in Balochistan. Armaghan, an acquaintance of the victim, was arrested on February 8 after a dramatic four-hour standoff, during which he opened fire on police, injuring a DSP and a constable.

The case exposed links to an alleged drug network, particularly involving cannabis trade, in which both the suspect and victim were reportedly engaged in. The investigation led to a police crackdown, resulting in the arrest of several individuals, including actor Sajid Hasan’s son, Sarim Hasan.

Amid the unfolding investigation, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nadeem of the Gizri police also came under scrutiny for his alleged ties with the suspect. Authorities revealed that ASI Nadeem had been in communication with Armaghan, which he claimed was related to ongoing investigations. However, suspicions arose that the officer may have helped shield Armaghan from legal consequences in a prior case.

While ASI Nadeem was questioned and later released, officials have stated that further inquiries may follow if necessary. Additionally three police officers were suspended and demoted for mishandling the case.

Moreover, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has also ruled that the judicial remand of prime suspect Armaghan Qureshi and the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT)-both ordered earlier by the administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) in Karachi-were unlawful. The court recommended withdrawing the administrative powers from the judge, marking a rare rebuke of procedural decisions in a case already under intense public scrutiny.