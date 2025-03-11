Karachi records first Naegleria death of 2025

Karachi recorded its first death from Naegleria fowleri as a 36-year-old female died from the disease last month, health officials said on Monday.

The woman was a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and died at a private hospital in Karachi on February 23, according to Meeran Yousuf, media coordinator to the Sindh Health Minister. “The patient began experiencing symptoms on Feb 18 and was admitted to hospital a day later. The presence of Naegleria fowleri was confirmed in the patient on Feb 24, a day after the patient had passed away,” he said. Upon investigation, it was noted that the patient had not participated in any water related activities. Her only exposure was regular use of water to perform ablution (wuzu) five times a day at home.