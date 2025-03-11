Daily Times

Sindh announces advance salaries for govt employees before Eid

Agencies

The Sindh government has decided to pay advance salaries to all public sector employees in the province to assist them in preparing for the upcoming Eid festivities. According to reports, the decision aims to ease the financial burden on government workers during the holiday season. A notification issued by the provincial government confirms that the advance salaries will be disbursed on March 21. The move is seen as a step to ensure employees can meet their expenses ahead of the Eid celebrations.

