Suspected injection reaction leaves one dead, 18 critical at Mayo Hospital

A 31-year-old woman died and 18 others remain in critical condition after an apparent adverse reaction to an injection at Mayo Hospital in Lahore, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred in the hospital’s Chest Surgery Ward, prompting immediate intervention from medical authorities. Dr Ehtesham, the hospital’s medical superintendent, confirmed the fatality and announced that the use of the suspected injection had been suspended. A high-level committee, led by Dr Haroon Hamid, has been formed to investigate the matter. The Punjab government has taken notice of the case, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz vowing to address systemic issues in public healthcare. The incident comes days after CM Maryam Nawaz ordered the removal of the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Mayo Hospital, following a surprise visit where she found widespread mismanagement and poor patient care. During the visit, patients and their attendants lodged numerous complaints regarding the unavailability of medicines, poor hygiene conditions, and lack of medical facilities. The CM walked through various wards, engaging directly with patients to hear their grievances. In one instance, a young girl tearfully shared how she spent the night running between pharmacies to purchase medicines for her ailing mother. The chief minister, visibly moved by the account, assured the girl that immediate action would be taken. “The people come here with hope, but no one is there to help them. Those responsible for this negligence will be held accountable,” she said. Patients in the cardiology ward complained about the presence of insects, while others reported a shortage of syringes, cannulas, and other essential supplies. The CM directed hospital staff to conduct a comprehensive inventory check and ensure the immediate provision of medical supplies.