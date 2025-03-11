PTI moves LHC for Minar-e-Pakistan rally on March 22

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22.

The plea filed by PTI Punjab Vice President Akmal Khan Bari – which names Punjab Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police (ICP), DIG, Lahore Deputy Commissioner and others as respondents – complains that the application for holding a power show at the said venue has not been decided by the Lahore DC.

Citing the significance of commemorating the Lahore Resolution – passed on March 23, 1940 – the PTI leader’s plea underscores the fundamental rights of association, and speech coupled with “dignity and inviolable right to reach the people and hold peaceful rallies”, and argues that that the respondents were bound to allow and facilitate such gathering under Article 4 of the Constitution.

Lamenting political victimisation, the petition urges the court to direct the respondents against harassing him or his family and grant permission to hold a gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on the said date from 8pm to 12am.

The latest plea comes against the backdrop of a high alert issued in Punjab due to a recent spike in incidents of terrorism in the country.

It is pertinent to know that Imran Khan founded-party has held multiple public rallies in recent months with the latest one organised in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi on February 8 – to mark the one-year anniversary of the last year’s general elections which it alleges were marred by rigging wherein their mandate was stolen.

The PTI, in February, had sought the permission from Lahore administration to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan but was denied by the latter due to security concerns.

The former ruling party then went to hold a rally in Swabi which was marked by a low turnout amid internal strife coupled with shortage of funds.

Around 5,000 to 6,000 individuals attended the gathering, according to party insiders, because many workers could not be brought.

As per reports, some provincial assembly members and ministers lacked the necessary funding to provide workers with transportation to the event.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had received requests for financial support from a few parliamentarians, but according to the sources, no extra funding was allotted for the event this time.

In the past, CM Gandapur used to provide funds to PTI lawmakers for mobilising workers for party rallies, sources said.

The PTI, ever since its negotiations with the government broke down and failed to produce any substantive result, has warned of its return to politics of agitation and has reached out to other political parties to hold anti-government protests after Eid ul Fitr.

The party was also been a part of a two-day grand opposition alliance conference in Islamabad last month which was attended by leaders of various political parties, journalists and others.