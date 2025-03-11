PHC adjourns hearing on removal of Faisal Javed’s name from PCL

The Peshawar High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed’s petition seeking the removal of his name from the Passport Control List (PCL) until March 17.

The hearing was conducted by a two-member bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Saifullah Khan.

During the proceedings, Justice Waqar Ahmad inquired from the Deputy Attorney General whether a response had been submitted in the case. The Deputy Attorney General confirmed that the reply had been duly filed.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that Faisal Javed intends to travel for Umrah and that his flight is scheduled for today. The counsel further contended that, as per previous court rulings, an individual could not be barred from traveling abroad solely based on registered FIRs.

However, the Deputy Attorney General maintained that details regarding the cases had been provided to the petitioner two months prior, but he failed to appear in the proceedings. To this, Justice Waqar Ahmad remarked, “Deputy Attorney General, you have registered cases in abundance.” Faisal Javed asserted that the court had granted him protective bail and he intended to perform Umrah. Justice Waqar Ahmad observed that the petitioner had approached the court at the last moment. If cases were pending against him he should have approached earlier.