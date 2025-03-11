Suspects who ‘assaulted’ women in F9 Park sent on judicial remand

The Islamabad Police have said that suspects seen assaulting women near Islamabad’s F-9 Park in a viral video were arrested last month and sent to jail under judicial custody.

According to a post on X by the Islamabad Police on Sunday, the violent attack on the women happened last month, and a case was registered against the suspects involved in the video after the capital police took timely action.

The police had sought a three-day physical remand for the suspects involved, which was consequently approved by the competent court, the post said.

The suspects involved in the case were then sent to jail on a judicial remand.

A video, which went viral on social media recently, showed a man with others violently attacking women near the F9 Park in Islamabad.

According to a first information report of the incident (FIR), the man blocked the women with his car while they were visiting the McDonald’s outlet in F-9 Park.

The FIR, dated February 23, was filed by a woman against the suspects, stating that she and her daughters were victims of the assault.

It was registered under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 392 (punishment for robbery) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR stated that after the complainant and her daughters questioned why the suspect had parked his car in front of theirs, he and his friends began assaulting them, pulling their hair and dragging them on the street.

It added that the suspect tried to snatch the women’s car and threatened them, snatching their bags, which had Rs120,000 and 10 tola gold.

The suspect had threatened to kill them before he fled the scene in his car, the FIR added.

The FIR stated that bystanders recorded the women’s ordeal on their phones and later submitted the footage to the police as evidence.