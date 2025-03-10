Sindh government to pay advance salaries before eid

The Sindh government will give advance salaries to all public sector employees in the province. This decision helps workers prepare for the upcoming Eid celebrations. Reports say the move aims to ease the financial stress on government employees during this festive time.

A notification from the provincial government states that the advance salaries will be paid on March 21. By providing this money before Eid, the government wants to ensure that employees can manage their expenses comfortably. This initiative shows the government’s support for its workers during important holidays. It will likely boost the spirits of public sector employees as they get ready to celebrate Eid.