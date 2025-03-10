Punjab activists rally against stray dog killings

Animal rights activists in Punjab, including Sarah Gandapur, are protesting against the killing of stray dogs. They argue that this inhumane practice violates a Lahore High Court (LHC) ruling, which mandates the TNVR (Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Release) policy for humane population control. Despite the court’s orders, local authorities and housing societies continue culling stray dogs.

Sarah Gandapur condemned the killings, stating that dogs can serve as natural guards if treated well. Her NGO, Saaya Animal Welfare, launched the “Street Dogs as Guard Dogs” campaign to raise awareness about their protective role in communities. She dismissed fears of dog attacks, arguing that mistreatment and fear often provoke aggression in animals.

Activists plan large-scale protests to demand strict enforcement of court orders and pressure authorities into action. They also threaten legal action against those ignoring LHC directives. Sarah emphasized that this issue is not just about animal rights but also about respecting the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the LHC recently allowed humane euthanasia for incurable stray dogs, following a petition by citizens. The court directed that any euthanasia must be carried out humanely, per Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) guidelines. However, activists argue that mass killings continue unlawfully, and they are determined to fight for justice.