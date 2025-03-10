President Zardari opens new parliamentary year with call for progress

President Asif Ali Zardari addressed the joint session of parliament on Monday, marking the start of the second parliamentary year. He expressed pride in addressing the house as a civilian president for the eighth time. Amid opposition sloganeering, he stressed the need for unity and progress, urging parliament to focus on good governance, political stability, and economic growth.

Zardari reminded lawmakers of their responsibility to the people, emphasizing the need to strengthen democracy, restore faith in the rule of law, and drive Pakistan toward prosperity. He encouraged parliament to meet public expectations by working harder and making decisions that benefit the nation.

The president praised the government’s economic efforts, highlighting improvements in foreign exchange reserves, foreign direct investment (FDI), and stock market performance. He noted that these positive trends reflect growing investor confidence and economic stability. Zardari concluded by reaffirming his commitment to Pakistan’s development, calling for continued efforts to ensure long-term stability and prosperity. He urged leaders to set aside differences and work together for the nation’s progress.