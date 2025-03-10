Wahab Riaz withdraws from national T20 cup following fan backlash

Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has decided to withdraw from the National T20 Cup. This decision comes after he faced severe criticism from fans regarding his inclusion in the Lahore Whites squad. Many fans expressed concerns that his participation would limit opportunities for younger players in domestic cricket.

Salman Butt, a former Pakistani opener, announced his withdrawal during a television show. Wahab was set to make a comeback to domestic cricket after impressing in a trial match. He had taken one wicket and scored 31 runs in his performance with Lahore Greens, but his selection reignited debates about veteran players occupying spots intended for fresh talent.

Fans were vocal in their discontent, questioning why the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would allow retired players to take valuable spots in the team. Many highlighted the need for the PCB to focus on nurturing emerging cricketers to strengthen the future of Pakistan cricket. Critics took to social media, expressing frustration over the state of cricket in the country. Meanwhile, the Karachi Whites, last year’s champions, are set to defend their title in the upcoming tournament. As anticipation builds, it remains crucial for the PCB to prioritise younger talent and ensure the growth of the sport in Pakistan.