Zelenskiy seeks peace breakthrough in Saudi talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This visit comes as Ukraine faces growing battlefield struggles and the U.S. shifts its stance on the war. Saudi Arabia, which has played a key role in past mediation efforts, is once again stepping in to help. The talks will focus on possible truce conditions and a broader peace framework.

Zelenskiy’s trip comes ahead of crucial U.S.-Ukraine discussions, the first since his tense Oval Office meeting with President Trump. Instead of attending, he will send top officials to represent Kyiv. The U.S. is pushing for a swift resolution, while Ukraine seeks security guarantees. A proposed minerals deal with Washington could play a major role in securing continued support.

Moscow has dismissed the idea of a temporary ceasefire, calling it a Ukrainian delay tactic. Meanwhile, Russian forces are gaining ground, and missile strikes continue. The situation on the battlefield is deteriorating, increasing pressure on Zelenskiy to secure diplomatic progress. Kyiv is urging Europe for additional support as military resources dwindle.

With the war now in its third year, peace efforts are at a turning point. Zelenskiy’s Saudi visit and the upcoming U.S. talks will shape the next phase of the conflict. If no agreement is reached, Ukraine faces deeper military and political uncertainty.