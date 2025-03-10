Former SAARC chamber president praises PM’s economic reforms

Former president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik, has commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for implementing transformative and inclusive policies to revitalise Pakistan’s economy. In a statement issued on Sunday, he highlighted the PM’s direct engagement with business leaders and his focus on pragmatic reforms aimed at strengthening the economy and restoring investor confidence. Malik highlighted the government’s efforts to improve the ease of doing business by reducing bureaucratic hurdles, simplifying tax processes, and enhancing transparency. Key initiatives include infrastructure development, energy security, and digital connectivity to foster a business-friendly environment.