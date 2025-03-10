‘Harry Potter’ reboot to cast Oscar nominee as Professor McGonagall

Professor McGonagall, famously played by Maggie Smith in the Harry Potter franchise, will reportedly be replaced by Oscar nominated actress in the upcoming HBO series.

According to a report by Deadline, Janet McTeer is “in talks” to play the iconic role in the Harry Potterseries.

The Oscar-Emmy nominated actress is famed for playing iconic roles like Mary Jo Walker in Tumbleweed.

Additionally, the outlet revealed that Paapa Essiedu might play the famous role of Severus Snape, played by Alan Rickman in the franchise.

It is worth mentioning that HBO has still not officially confirmed either of the casting.

On the other hand, the network previously addressed the rumours in a statement that read, “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalise deals.”

For those unaware, the only cast member officially confirmed for the Harry Potter HBO series is John Lithgow, who will play the role of Albus Dumbledore.