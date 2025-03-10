Ajoka Theatre celebrates International Women’s Day with thought-provoking performances

Ajoka Theatre marked International Women’s Day with two powerful performances at Alhamra Hall 2, shedding light on critical issues affecting women in Pakistan.

The plays, “Sharam Di Gal” (A Matter of Shame) and “Lappar” (The Slap), tackled subjects of sexual violence, gender bias and the societal stigmas faced by women, offering a poignant commentary on the need for societal and legal change.

“Sharam Di Gal”, written by Shahid Nadeem and directed by Nirvaan Nadeem, tells the harrowing story of rape victims who face further humiliation at the hands of institutions like the police, hospitals and the judiciary. The play raises the critical question: what is truly a matter of shame-the victim of rape or the lack of support for them? Shahid Nadeem shared, “This play exposes the cruel treatment faced by victims, urging society to reflect on its approach to justice.” The cast included Abdullah Tirmizi, Ismail, Daniyal Basharat, Laiba, Sheza Butt, Husnain Ali Sher, Syed Hassan Siraj,Taimoor Shafiq and Zaigham Abbas.

In “Lappar”, originally directed by Madeeha Gauhar (late), Ajoka explored the social stigma surrounding the birth of a girl child. The play, set in a maternity ward, portrayed the harsh reality faced by mothers who give birth to daughters in a society where the birth of a girl is often mourned. Nirvaan Nadeem commented, “Through ‘Lappar,’ we hope to challenge the toxic mindset that devalues women even before they are born.” The talented cast included Erum Navaee, Rania Mohsin, Razia Malik, Rabil Butt, Samawia Zaman, Fatin Shahid , Areeba Naveed, Sheza Butt and Zaigham Abbas.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi appreciated the powerful performances by Ajoka team and said that Ajoka plays were the high point of the women’s day event.