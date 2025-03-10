Shoaib Malik mocks Fahad Mustafa’s outfit on ‘Jeeto Pakistan League’

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik recently stole the show with his hilarious banter on Fahad Mustafa’s Ramzan game show, Jeeto Pakistan League 2025.

The latest episode, aired as part of the annual Ramzan special, has been making waves on social media, particularly due to Shoaib’s playful dig at Fahad’s outfit.

In a viral clip, Shoaib Malik jokingly remarked on Fahad Mustafa’s choice of attire, saying, “Mein saare games jeetunga agar aap yeh utaar do upar waala.” (I will win all the games if you take off the top layer.) Fahad, known for his quick wit, responded with a laugh, “Kaptana meri jaana, badtameezi nahi chahiye hame.” (Captain, my dear, we don’t need any rudeness here.)

The lighthearted exchange had the audience in fits of laughter, adding to the show’s entertainment factor.

This fun moment comes just after Fahad Mustafa previously teased actress Sana Javed about her love life with Shoaib Malik. In an earlier episode, while helping her select contestants, Fahad quipped, “There are a lot of boys here. Look in the crowd! Now, I won’t find any more guys for you, I have already found one for you.”

His remark, hinting at the Shoaib-Sana romance rumors, left the audience cheering and laughing, while Sana brushed it off with a smile.

Rumours suggest that Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s relationship began in 2021 on the sets of Jeeto Pakistan, making their appearances on the show even more exciting for fans.