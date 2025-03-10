Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively’s career milestone amid legal battle

At SXSW, which marked her first appearance at the Austin, Texas festival, Lively spoke briefly to reporters and participated in a panel discussion with her Another Simple Favor costars, which marked her first public comments since her and Baldoni’s legal battle began.

However, she made no mention of the dispute.

This marked her second public appearance since filing her lawsuit against Baldoni. In February, she and Reynolds stepped out together at SNL’s 50th anniversary special live taping, during which the Deadpool & Wolverine star appeared to poke fun at the attention the legal battle has received.

During a mock Q&A with series alumni Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and the studio audience, the actor stood up and was asked, “How’s it going?” He responded, “Great,” before pausing and asking, “Why? What have you heard?” which drew laughter from the crowd.

Fey and Poehler responded, “No, nothing,” and gave Reynolds a thumbs up. Lively, who was seated at her husband’s side, whipped her head towards her husband after the joke, showcasing a neutral expression.