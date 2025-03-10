Kim Kardashian comments on divorce from Damon Thomas

Before Kris Humphries and Kanye West, Kim Kardashian was married to Damon Thomas. The reality star reflected on her first marriage-and subsequent divorce-from the music producer during the early aughts, revealing how sister Khloe Kardashian gave up her life savings at the time so she could find a place to live on her own. “She got this piggy bank that was as tall as us, it was like a Coke bottle and we would put so much money in it,” Kim began on the March 6 episode of The Kardashians. “When I was getting my first divorce, I moved out and I had no money. I was 21, and she was like, ‘Here, you can have my Coke bottle.'” The SKIMS mogul, now 44, said she and Khloe “stayed up all night” counting the cash inside, which ultimately amounted to roughly $6,000. “It was just enough for me to get the down payment on my apartment,” Kim recounted, “and pay my first and last month’s rent.” Kim ultimately divorced Damon in 2004 after nearly four years of marriage. She was married to her second husband Kris for 72 days in 2011 before filing for divorce. In 2014, Kim said “I do” to Kanye-with whom she shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5-before calling it quits in 2021. Their divorce was finalized the following year.