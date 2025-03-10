Hannah apologises amid backlash for Megan Thee Stallion Oscars interview

Hannah Berner is taking accountability for her controversial post-Oscars interview with Megan Thee Stallion.

During the Vanity Fair after-party March 2, the comedian couldn’t help but fangirl over the “Mamushi” singer while interviewing her alongside fellow Giggly Squad podcast host Paige DeSorbo. But when she said she would listen to Megan’s music when she wants to “fight someone,” the interview quickly garnered online backlash.

After some commenters went as far as calling her comments a “microaggression,” Hannah issued a regretful apology.

“Interviewing Megan Thee Stallion was a dream of mine,” the 33-year-old wrote in a March 6 Instagram Story. “I love her music and it’s my go to whenever I need to boost my confidence before a show. Looking back at the interview, I wish I used any other word except ‘fight’ to describe how her songs impact me.”

“It was a careless choice of words and there was no ill intent,” she continued. “I recognize and acknowledge that what I said has a deeper meaning and I am so sorry to Megan. I appreciate everyone who brought this to my attention.”

As for what really happened in the moment? It all started when Hannah praised the rapper for instilling “so much confidence to women everywhere”

“Your music has literally made me wanna-when I wanna fight someone, I listen to your music,” she said as her excitement nearly brought her to tears. “When people are talking s–t, I go, ‘Turn on Megan Thee Stallion.'”

And in response, the “Wanna Be” rapper simply said, “Because you want to throw that fighting s–t out the window, and you want to get cute and be a bad b—h.”

But Hannah wasn’t the only one that stirred up a bit of criticism at the 2025 Oscars. Indeed, Adrien Brody-who took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Leading Role for The Brutalist-got a bit of backlash himself for throwing his already-chewed gum at his girlfriend Georgina Chapmanbefore going onstage for his acceptance speech.

Looking back on the spontaneous moment, the 51-year-old-who won in the same category 22 years ago for The Pianist-had a simple explanation.

“I could’ve swallowed it,” Adrien said on a March 3 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, “but I didn’t think about that. I had to get rid of it somehow.”