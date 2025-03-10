Jessica Simpson addresses ‘unholy matrimony’ in new song

Jessica Simpson is putting it all in the music. The singer-who recently announced her divorcefrom husband Eric Johnson-released her new single “Leave,” from her upcoming EP Nashville Canyon: Part 1 on March 7.

And the angsty breakup track hints at what could have ultimately ended to the demise of a marriage.

“What we had was magic / Now you’ve made it tragic / Giving her what you gave to me / Now the well that you drank from’s empty,” Jessica, who is mom to kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5, sings. “Your weakness made me lonely / Unholy matrimony /Did you do to her what you did to me? / Was she on her knees?”

As the song continues, Jessica sings that she’d rather be alone than remain within the current situation.

She sings, “We’re not doing this again / I, I want you to leave / I don’t even want to breathe the air you breathe /I’d rather die / Than let you be inside me with her on your mind / I am stronger on my own / So I’m letting you go.”

Shortly after her release, the 44-year-old noted that “Leave” was the final song she wrote on the EP and the hardest.

“Leave is a hard lyric for me to write,” Jessica said in a BTS video on YouTube March 7. “It was tapping into some stuff that was scary to tap into. But I needed to get it out.”

“After writing all the lyrics and the melodies I realized like ‘Why would I want to show off,'” she added. “There’s so much power in being able to be subtle. And that’s probably the best lesson I’ve had in this whole process. Is that, music is about communicating, not yelling at people.” The “With You” singer announced she and Eric were ending their 10-year marriage in January.

“Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Jessica told E! News in a Jan. 13 statement. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”