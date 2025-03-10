India outclass New Zealand to lift Champions Trophy 2025

India secured a thrilling victory in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, clinching the title for the first time since 2013.

India got off to a solid start with captain Rohit Sharma and opening partner Shubman Gill, who put together a 105-run partnership. Sharma, who had struggled throughout the tournament, found his rhythm and scored a valuable half-century.

However, New Zealand struck first when Mitchell Santner dismissed Gill for 31 off 50 balls, caught by Glenn Phillips.

The setback continued as Virat Kohli, in superb form throughout the tournament, was dismissed for just one run. Kohli fell prey to Michael Bracewell’s bowling, leaving India at 107 for 2, putting pressure on the middle order.

Sharma, looking set for a big score, played an explosive knock of 76, including three sixes. But, he was dismissed in an unusual manner-caught out of his crease by Ravindra Jadeja’s delivery, with Tom Latham doing the honors behind the stumps, leaving India 122 for 3.

At this point, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel steadied the ship with a crucial 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket, keeping India on track. Iyer was nearing a well-earned half-century, but Santner struck again, removing Iyer for 48 off 62 balls, despite the batter having been dropped on 46.

With India at 183 for 4, the match was finely poised. Bracewell added to New Zealand’s hopes by dismissing Axar Patel, who had contributed 29 runs.

With five wickets down, Lokesh Rahul and Hardik Pandya came to the rescue, forming a match-winning partnership. The duo played crucial knocks as their partnership helped India cross the finish line and seal a memorable victory, securing the Champions Trophy for the second time in the country’s history.

Earlier, New Zealand set a target of 252 runs for India after scoring 251/7 in 50 overs in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai.

Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101) anchored the innings, while Michael Bracewell (53 off 40)* provided late acceleration. Rachin Ravindra (37 off 29) gave New Zealand a flying start, but India’s spinners, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45), pulled things back.

Mitchell Santner (8) was run out in the 49th over, while Nathan Smith remained unbeaten on 0.

India’s pacers Mohammed Shami (1/74) and Hardik Pandya (0/30 in 3 overs) proved expensive as New Zealand added 50 runs in the last five overs.

India now needs 252 runs to win their third Champions Trophy title.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips (34 off 52) fell in the 28th over, bowled by Varun Chakaravarthy while Tom Latham (14 off 30) fell to Kuldeep Yadav, who had been India’s most effective bowler.

Before Latham, New Zealand lost the wickets of Ravindra and Williamson in quick succession.

Ravindra Jadeja had also been economical.

Will Young was the first wicket to fall, dismissed for 15 by Varun Chakravarthy in the eighth over.

New Zealand won the toss and has elected to bat first against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final.

India and New Zealand are set to clash in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Stadium. The two sides last met in the group stage, where India secured a convincing win. However, history favours New Zealand, which has lost to India only once in ICC tournaments since 2003.

With the trophy on the line, conditions at Dubai will play a key role in the outcome.