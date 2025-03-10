‘Champions League qualification won’t come from the sky’

Manchester City will have to make rapid improvements if they are to qualify for Champions League football after losing 1-0 at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Surprise-package Forest remained third in the table with 51 points after 28 matches, four points above fourth-placed City.

But reigning champions City could drop out of the top four if Chelsea, who are fifth, avoid a loss against relegation-threatened Leicester City at Stamford Bridge later on Sunday.

City’s campaign has been hindered by a rash of injuries, with Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, defenders John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake among those sidelined.

“We have to win games and if we don’t win enough games in a row to be secure, it will be a battle. We have 10 games left and we have to win a lot of games to qualify. It’s as simple as that,” Guardiola told reporters.

“To find a way, you have to play better. You have to find something. It will not come from the sky. You have to do it. In situations you have to find something.

“The situation is what it is, we have 10 games left starting next Saturday against Brighton, international break after and then we will see what happens.”

Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi struck in the 83rd-minute to give his side all three points at the City Ground and boost their chances of a top-four finish. “It was a really tight game at the end, one action with the transition we couldn’t do it,” Guardiola said.

“It was a little bit slow in our process, we struggled to create chances, but always I give credit to the opponent because they defended really well.”